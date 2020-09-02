NFL commissioner confirms plans for ‘End Racism’ stencil in end zone

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic. As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday, July 27, 2020, how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.” (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The National Football League will tout social justice on the field when the 2020 season begins.

Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed during a conference call with reporters Tuesday that the phrases “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” will be stenciled in NFL end zones, NFL.com reported. Goodell also encouraged fans to register to vote.

The end zone phrasing was among a host of initiatives made known to clubs in a July memo.

“The NFL stands with the black community, the players, clubs and fans confronting systemic racism,” Goodell told reporters. “We will not relent in our work.”

The news comes following MLB having the option of having a patch with “Black Lives Matter” or “United For Change” on a jersey sleeve on opening day. As well as the NBA incorporating its support for the Black Lives Matter movement into player uniforms and advertising.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.