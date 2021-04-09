Newsome HS softball overcomes three run deficit to stay undefeated

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pair of softball teams with perfect records met on the field on Thursday but, at the end of the evening, only one of them remained undefeated.

I would like to introduce you to the Wolves of Newsome High School.

This team is currently 18-0 after defeating the Sickles High School Gryphons on the road. They have outscored their opponents 152 to 27 in those 18 games and their bats were whipping through the air, connecting on plenty of pitches thrown by the Gryphons ace, Robyn Herron.

DaNia Brooks, who started the game at third base, pitched a portion of the fourth inning for the Gryphons and she remained on the mound into the seventh inning. She struggled to silence the Wolves bats too.

Sickles High School actually took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Rachel Waldhelm sent home the first run. Then, a sacrifice bunt by Annalise Santiago scored Abby Gudenkauf. Shelby Prevatte followed Santiago with an RBI single.

However, the Wolves managed to whittle away at the Gryphons lead. They scored one run in the third inning on an RBI double by Jadeyn Ruszkowski and, then, they jumped in front of the Gryphons in the fourth inning.

Kelsey Winters, the Wolves pitcher, started the festivities with a hit. Emma Edwards replaced her and scored on an RBI single by Kennedy Warbritton. A passed ball with Samantha Walz at the plate tied the game at three and, then, Walz sent home the game winning run.

Winters held the Gryphons scoreless after that second inning throwing a complete game.

She told me that that three run inning resulted in her feeling angry and she used it to her advantage. Her mindset was simple.

“It can never happen again,” she said with a laugh. “You just cannot give up runs. That is how you lose games.”

Winters did not face too too many batters in the third inning and she recorded three straight outs, which included two strikeouts, in the fourth inning.

“We just fight,” she said when I asked her why this team is special. “We will get down and we keep going because we want to come out on top more than anything.”

The Newsome Wolves were ranked first in the state and 23rd in the country before this victory. You can bet those standings will change for the better in the near future.