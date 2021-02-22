LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

New York Yankees prepare for first official full team workout of spring training

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The New York Yankees pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Wednesday but they have been without the rest of their team.

The position players reported on Monday. However, due to the necessary player physicals, the first full workout is scheduled for Tuesday.

Aaron Boone, the Yankees manager, previously talked about his team being a playoff contender.

“We got to find a way to get over that last hump,” said Boone, “and beat that team that is going on to the World Series but I also think that it is important that we realize how close that we are and how razor-thin the margin is when you get into the postseason.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss