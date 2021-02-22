New York Yankees prepare for first official full team workout of spring training

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The New York Yankees pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Wednesday but they have been without the rest of their team.

The position players reported on Monday. However, due to the necessary player physicals, the first full workout is scheduled for Tuesday.

Aaron Boone, the Yankees manager, previously talked about his team being a playoff contender.

“We got to find a way to get over that last hump,” said Boone, “and beat that team that is going on to the World Series but I also think that it is important that we realize how close that we are and how razor-thin the margin is when you get into the postseason.”