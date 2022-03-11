New Spring Training schedule: When fans can catch a game in Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The MLB lockout is over after 99 days, and the league released a new Spring Training schedule adjusted for the new timeline. According to Major League Baseball, a 162-game season is still possible, but first, teams need to get in shape for the longest season in American sports.
Six teams in the Grapefruit league play within about an hour of Tampa, and the Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training home is only an hour and a half away in Port Charlotte, so there’s plenty of baseball to watch over the next several weeks.
Technically Spring Training started Friday, as ESPN Baseball Insider Jeff Passan reported that was the first day players could report. Official play starts the following week. Florida’s Grapefruit Spring Training League is set to begin on Mar. 17, with games on the revised schedule until Apr. 6. The regular season then starts on Apr. 7.
The teams on the west coast of Florida play a minimum of 18 games in 21 days, while teams on the east coast play a minimum of 15 or 16 games.
New York Yankees
George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL
Philadelphia Phillies
Spectrum Field, Clearwater, FL
Toronto Blue Jays
TD Ballpark, Dunedin, FL
Detroit Tigers
Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL
Pittsburgh Pirates
LECOM Park, Bradenton, FL
Baltimore Orioles
Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, FL
Tampa Bay Rays
Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, FL