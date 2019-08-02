New Rays players help earn sweep in Boston

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Rays will fly home Thursday night as proud owners of a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The final 9-4 victory was aided in part by both of the big pieces the Rays acquired at the trade deadline on Wednesday.

Jesus Aguilar arrived in town Thursday afternoon and batted sixth in the Rays lineup as the designated hitter. He finished the night going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and also scored two runs. Aguilar is used to being in meaningful games in August and September. He feels the Rays are poised to stay in the hunt for a wild card spot in the American League.

“That’s a really good feeling. What’s important is that the team won tonight,” Aguilar said on the Rays postgame broadcast. “ We keep going with a great group here. They’ve been showing it for the whole season. I think it’s going to be a fun year for us.”

Pitcher Nick Anderson also arrived in Boston Thursday after he was traded to Tampa Bay by the Miami Marlins. The late inning specialist got his chance to impress right away in the 8th inning. After surrendering a lead-off double, Anderson got three consecutive outs, ending the inning with a strikeout of Michael Chavis. After the game on the Fox Sports Sun broadcast, Anderson described the extra speed on his fastball, which was clocked at 98-99 miles per hour, not typical of his velocity.

“It felt really good,” Anderson said. “ Not going to lie, I was telling everyone, don’t expect that number (98 mph) on the board every time.”

The win sends the Rays back home winners in six of their last seven games. They face the Marlins in two games over the weekend at Tropicana Field. On Wednesday, the Anderson trade saw the Rays send pitcher Ryne Stanek to Miami. He will pitch at the Trop again, this time as the opponent.