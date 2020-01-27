New mural dedicated to Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Less than 24 hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna a new mural dedicated to the two popped in Los Angeles.
According to CNN affiliate KABC, the mural is located on the corner of Pickford Street and Vineyard Avenue, features their faces with the words “Kobe & Gigi Forever. Daddy’s Girl.”
Both were among a group of nine people killed Sunday following a helicopter crash in Calabasas California.
