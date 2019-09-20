New England Patriots release WR Antonio Brown

TAMPA (WFLA) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Antonio Brown has been released.

A lawsuit filed last week in South Florida accuses the wide receiver of sexually assaulting his former personal trainer. Brown has denied the allegations.

Nike had also dropped an endorsement deal with Brown saying “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.”

Just days after news of the lawsuit broke, Brown made his debut with the Patriots. The defending Super Bowl champion team signed Brown the same day the 31-year-old was released by the Oakland Raiders following a tumultuous preseason.

The Patriots said in a statement following Brown’s release: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”