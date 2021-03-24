Ndamukong Suh waves ‘Hello’ to alleged one year deal with Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) waves to someone in the crowd during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – According to multiple reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh, are finalizing a deal to keep him in Tampa.

Suh, who will enter his twelfth NFL season and his third season with the Buccaneers, will allegedly earn upwards of $10 million with this new one year contract.

The news of this contract surfaced almost immediately after the reports that the Buccaneers agreed to a two year contract extension with their offensive tackle, Donovan Smith. That extension gave the organization an additional $10.6 million in cap space for the 2021 season and it appears that that money will be used to hold onto Suh.

He recorded 54 tackles and 7.5 sacks over 20 games this past season.