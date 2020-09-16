Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern as President Trump calls for conference to ‘open up’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Any plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states within the conference.
The Big Ten changed course and said it will begin an eight-game football schedule on Oct. 23.
The Pac-12 has also reconsidered starting its football season this fall, but does not have approval from state and local health officials in California and Oregon to start contact practices.
The Pac-12 has announced a partnership that would give the conference’s schools the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes.
President Trump on Tuesday at his White House Briefing took aim at the Pac-12 saying “You’re the only one now. Open up.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom suggested Wednesday that the state’s guidelines aren’t preventing the Pac-12 conference from holding a football season.
There are specific guidelines that would make it difficult, however, as Ryan Young of Rivals noted:
Meanwhile, other conferences throughout the country have kicked off the college football season including the ACC while the SEC will kick off on Sept. 26.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.