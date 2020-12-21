LIVE NOW /
‘Eager to pursue my dreams’: Kyle Pitts turns pro less than 12 hours after SEC title game

NCAA Football

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida standout tight end Kyle Pitts is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game.

Pitts made his announcement on social media less than 12 hours after the Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

He’s expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick.

Coach Dan Mullen says “you completely respect” his decision.

