NCAA establishes coronavirus advisory panel

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NCAA has established a coronavirus advisory panel to guide its response to the outbreak.
In a memo the NCAA stated:
“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” said Donald Remy, NCAA chief operating officer. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.
“We are actively monitoring COVID-19 in the United States and will make recommendations on competition based on the evolving medical protocols established by the CDC, NIH and state and local authorities,” said Hainline. “We are in daily contact with the CDC and are advising leadership on the Association’s response to this outbreak.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low for the general public right now. However, the potential for a future public health threat is very high within the U.S. and globally, the CDC says.
This announcement comes as Tampa is scheduled to host the first two rounds of March Madness on March 19 & 21.
Major League Baseball similarly announced an internal task force on Tuesday afternoon and does not plan to cancel or postpone spring training or regular-season games due to the coronavirus outbreak.
