Trump preparing to invoke emergency powers over coronavirus

NCAA agrees to grant additional year of eligibility to student-athletes, amid coronavirus cancellations

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NCAA has decided to grant another year of eligibility to college athletes who had their spring seasons canceled due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

The organization shared that information in a tweet on Friday:

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time.”

