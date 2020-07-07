NBA converts Disney World ballrooms into courts

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Twenty-two NBA teams return to competition in Orlando at the end of July and the practice courts are ready.

The league released a time-lapse video of crews converting a number of Disney World ballrooms into basketball courts.

Several NBA teams arrived in Orlando on Tuesday, ahead of the season restart on July 30th.

The NBA season has been on hold since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league now plans to finish it in Orlando, but with only 22 of its 30 teams.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is not ruling out putting everything on hold if there is an outbreak of cases.