NBA releases shorter preseason schedule; games start Dec. 11

In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, center, gathers his team during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

TAMPA (AP) – The NBA released a condensed 49-game preseason schedule Friday, with teams playing between two and four games starting on Dec. 11.

reseason contests will continue through Dec. 19 with teams beginning training camps next week with plans to reveal the first half of the 72-game regular-season schedule — that meaning games to be played between Dec. 22 and March 4 — in the coming days.

Games for the season’s second half, scheduled as between March 11 and May 16, will be revealed around the midpoint of the season.

The Toronto Raptors who will be playing in Tampa to start the season will have their first game at Amalie Arena on Dec. 18.