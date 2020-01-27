Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

NBA postpones game between Lakers and Clippers following Kobe Bryant’s death

Kobe Bryant

FILE – In this June 7, 2009, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NBA has postponed Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers following Sunday’s passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

In a statement the league said:

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

No makeup date has been released.

The Lakers next game is expected to take place on Jan.31 against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

