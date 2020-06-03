NBA on brink of returning to play in Orlando

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are a sports fan, you should be celebrating. The NBA Board of Governors is expected to approve a plan to resume play on Thursday afternoon.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league is inviting 22 teams, 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams, to Orlando to compete in eight regular-season games. Those games will determine the seeding for the playoffs.

So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.

The NBA's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

The games are scheduled to start on July 31 with Game 7 of the NBA Finals being played on Oct. 12.

