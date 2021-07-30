NBA honors Terrence Clarke with posthumous draft selection

Sports

A tribute to former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke is presented on screens during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. Clarke died in a car accident in April. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Clarke, the former Kentucky guard who died in a car accident while preparing for the NBA draft, was recognized Thursday in a ceremony midway through the first round.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver introduced Clarke’s mother, brother and sister.

Silver embraced each of Clarke’s family members as the crowd chanted “Terrence, Terrence, Terrence!”

Clarke had declared for the NBA draft after playing one season at Kentucky. He died April 22 at the age of 19 following a car accident in Los Angeles.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver escorts relatives of former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke after a tribute to Clarke during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. Clarke was killed in a car accident in April 2021. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

