Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

NASCAR’s “Watermelon Man” wins again

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONG POND, Pa. (WFLA) Florida native and lifelong watermelon farmer Ross Chastain dominated the field at Pocono Raceway for his third win of the season on the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

A late arrival in this year’s truck series, Chastain has not only now completed enough races to compete for the series championship, he recently announced that he will make the truck series a priority.

After the win, Chastain enjoyed his traditional watermelon smash for the fans, his tribute to his family’s watermelon farm just north of Fort Myers and agriculture across the entire nation.

Chastain has climbed to 18th in the standings for the Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss