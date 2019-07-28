NASCAR’s “Watermelon Man” wins again

LONG POND, Pa. (WFLA) Florida native and lifelong watermelon farmer Ross Chastain dominated the field at Pocono Raceway for his third win of the season on the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

A late arrival in this year’s truck series, Chastain has not only now completed enough races to compete for the series championship, he recently announced that he will make the truck series a priority.

After the win, Chastain enjoyed his traditional watermelon smash for the fans, his tribute to his family’s watermelon farm just north of Fort Myers and agriculture across the entire nation.

Chastain has climbed to 18th in the standings for the Gander Outdoor Truck Series.