NASCAR releases photo of noose-shaped pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage

(WJHL/WIAT) – Officials with NASCAR have released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s (No. 43) garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon.

After an investigation, U.S. Attorney Jay Town and the FBI report the noose found in Wallace’s garage had been there since October 2019. They concluded after numerous interviews that no federal crimes had been committed.

In a statement following the investigation the FBI said, “The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

Wallace posted the following statement on his Twitter account after the FBI revealed their findings from the investigation.

Wallace had told CNN in an interview on Tuesday, “What was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull…Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying.”

NASCAR officials announced the FBI findings earlier this week.

RELATED ARTICLES: