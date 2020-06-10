NASCAR driver unveils ‘Black Lives Matter’ car for next race

(CNN) — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has unveiled the new paint job and message for his race car.

His number 43 car is now adorned with the hashtag “Black Lives Matter” across the side. On the hood are two hands clasped together — one black and one white. Written underneath is “Compassion, Love and Understanding.”

Wallace says he hopes the new look can bring more awareness to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

The car will be used in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Wednesday in Virginia.

