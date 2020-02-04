(CNN) – Super Bowl LIV turned out to be the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in NFL history.
According to Neilsen numbers, 102 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night 31-20.
That’s up from last year’s big game, which averaged roughly 100 million viewers.
Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team in a comeback during the final minutes. It’s the team’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.
24-year-old Mahomes was named the MVP, the youngest in Super Bowl history.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hillsborough Co. mom waiting months to get refund after venue cancels daughter’s birthday party
- Toddler in ICU after ingesting meth, couple arrested
- More than 100M people watched Super Bowl LIV
- Over 100 unlicensed contractors arrested following investigation in Hillsborough Co.
- Partisan split apparent going into final impeachment vote