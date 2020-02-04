More than 100M people watched Super Bowl LIV

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Super Bowl LIV turned out to be the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in NFL history.

According to Neilsen numbers, 102 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night 31-20.

That’s up from last year’s big game, which averaged roughly 100 million viewers.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team in a comeback during the final minutes. It’s the team’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

24-year-old Mahomes was named the MVP, the youngest in Super Bowl history.

More than 100M people watched Super Bowl LIV

