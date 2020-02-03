‘Mom would be proud’: Vipers tight end explains hidden talent of breaking down boxes

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – “My mom would be proud of me that I said that.”

I am proud of myself for hearing it, a subtle brag tossed from teammate to teammate. Colin Thompson, a tight end with the Tampa Bay Vipers, threw it into the room. He claims he has a special talent for breaking down boxes and he put his talent to the test on Monday morning.

Thompson, his teammates and a group of football players from Plant City High School volunteered at the United Food Bank of Plant City. They filled boxes with food, emptying plenty of other boxes in the process, and they distributed those boxes to members of the community.

“I was breaking down boxes for $4 an hour,” recalled Thompson. “I still do for $4 an hour.”

He says his mom hires him to help her manage the boxes that come in and out of her retail stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“She has been in business for 30 years so, breaking down boxes, it was fun. Everyone is using scissors and doing this and I was ripping them open,” he said. “It is something I have always done so it has been a great opportunity to come here and show a little something that my mom taught me since I was a little boy.”

LATEST TAMPA BAY VIPERS NEWS: