‘Mom would be proud’: Vipers tight end explains hidden talent of breaking down boxes

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – “My mom would be proud of me that I said that.”

I am proud of myself for hearing it, a subtle brag tossed from teammate to teammate. Colin Thompson, a tight end with the Tampa Bay Vipers, threw it into the room. He claims he has a special talent for breaking down boxes and he put his talent to the test on Monday morning.

Thompson, his teammates and a group of football players from Plant City High School volunteered at the United Food Bank of Plant City. They filled boxes with food, emptying plenty of other boxes in the process, and they distributed those boxes to members of the community.

“I was breaking down boxes for $4 an hour,” recalled Thompson. “I still do for $4 an hour.”

He says his mom hires him to help her manage the boxes that come in and out of her retail stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“She has been in business for 30 years so, breaking down boxes, it was fun. Everyone is using scissors and doing this and I was ripping them open,” he said. “It is something I have always done so it has been a great opportunity to come here and show a little something that my mom taught me since I was a little boy.”

LATEST TAMPA BAY VIPERS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Minnesota woman to be reunited with dog after seeing him on Bradenton brewery beer cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minnesota woman to be reunited with dog after seeing him on Bradenton brewery beer cans"

the Tampa Bay Vipers tight end, Colin Thompson, shares a part of his childhood with us

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers tight end, Colin Thompson, shares a part of his childhood with us"

a center for the Tampa Bay Vipers, Jordan McCray, talks about the start of the regular season

Thumbnail for the video titled "a center for the Tampa Bay Vipers, Jordan McCray, talks about the start of the regular season"

Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies 1"

Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies"

Witness recalls horrific crash that killed 3 family members on US-19, 2 suspects on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witness recalls horrific crash that killed 3 family members on US-19, 2 suspects on the run"

Results for couple, after gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Results for couple, after gift cards destroyed"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

the Tampa Bay Vipers volunteer at a food bank in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers volunteer at a food bank in Plant City"

Trafficking arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking arrest"

Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales"

Deputies: Plant City man crashes stolen vehicle into patrol car, flees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Plant City man crashes stolen vehicle into patrol car, flees"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss