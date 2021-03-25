Tampa native, Mets star Pete Alonso excited for new season

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso (20) hits a single during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hometown hero Pete Alonso is performing well ahead of the start of his third season with the New York Mets and he has the numbers to prove it.

Alonso who graduated from Plant High School has 14 hits in 15 games this spring including three home runs.

His .350 batting average is the second-best average Alonso has had since his 2019 spring training. That season as a rookie Alonso hit 53 home runs for the Mets winning NL Rookie of The Year.

“I feel my game is very consistent right now,” Alonso said. “I cannot wait to finish out camp and get the season started.”

The Mets have four more games this spring and will open the regular season on the road on April 1 against the Washington Nationals.