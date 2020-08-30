Rays trade José Martínez to Chicago Cubs

Tampa Bay Rays’ Jose Martinez warms up before the start of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays traded first baseman and designated hitter José Martínez to the Chicago Cubs Sunday.

The compensation for Martínez, 32, will either be cash considerations or players to be named later.

The Rays recalled 25-year-old outfielder Randy Azozarena to the active roster to replace Martínez’s spot.

Martinez played 24 games for the Rays, starting 17 of them.

LATEST STORIES: