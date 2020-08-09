MLB team’s fan cutouts feature stormtrooper, ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’

MLB

by: WDAF FOX 4

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Crews across many MLB teams have stocked their stands with fan cutouts. However, the cutouts for the Kansas City Royals include a couple surprise movie stars.

The cutouts are a part of the “Fanbassador” program, which sought to raise money by selling cutouts with fans’ images to go toward a coronavirus relief fund.

Among the season ticket holders and a few political figures, the “Fanbassador” team decided to have a little fun. Now, a stormtrooper from “Star Wars” and Bernie from “Weekend At Bernie’s” will grace televisions across the country once more.

One fan who has a cutout in the stadium told WDAF FOX4 that he feels the program is a good way to help others during the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people right now don’t really know what they can do to give back, and when you have a chance to do something that’s cool and give back, I think that’s a great opportunity,” Jeremy Danner, a member of The Keep at Kauffman Stadium fan club, said.

Altogether, the Royals raised $14,000 through 700 fan cutouts.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss