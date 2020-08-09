MLB team’s fan cutouts feature stormtrooper, ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Crews across many MLB teams have stocked their stands with fan cutouts. However, the cutouts for the Kansas City Royals include a couple surprise movie stars.

The cutouts are a part of the “Fanbassador” program, which sought to raise money by selling cutouts with fans’ images to go toward a coronavirus relief fund.

Among the season ticket holders and a few political figures, the “Fanbassador” team decided to have a little fun. Now, a stormtrooper from “Star Wars” and Bernie from “Weekend At Bernie’s” will grace televisions across the country once more.

One fan who has a cutout in the stadium told WDAF FOX4 that he feels the program is a good way to help others during the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people right now don’t really know what they can do to give back, and when you have a chance to do something that’s cool and give back, I think that’s a great opportunity,” Jeremy Danner, a member of The Keep at Kauffman Stadium fan club, said.

Altogether, the Royals raised $14,000 through 700 fan cutouts.

LATEST STORIES: