BBWAA names Rocco Baldelli 2019 AL Manager of the Year

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli greets his players as he is announced prior to the baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 2-0. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Rays player Rocco Baldelli is being honored after winning the 2019 American League Manager of The Year award.

The announcement was made on Tuesday night.

Baldelli beat out current Rays Manager Kevin Cash for the award. This comes following Cash’s win of the Sporting News’ 2019 AL Manager of the Year.

Baldelli finished in 1st place with 106 first-place votes beating out Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rays skipper Kevin Cash.

Rays GM Erik Neander was named MLB Executive of the Year in a vote of his peers announced Monday night with Brandon Lowe finishing 3rd place in American League Rookie of the Year voting.