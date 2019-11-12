BBWAA names Rocco Baldelli 2019 AL Manager of the Year

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli greets his players as he is announced prior to the baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 2-0. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Rays player Rocco Baldelli is being honored after winning the 2019 American League Manager of The Year award.

The announcement was made on Tuesday night.

Baldelli beat out current Rays Manager Kevin Cash for the award. This comes following Cash’s win of the Sporting News’ 2019 AL Manager of the Year.

Baldelli finished in 1st place with 106 first-place votes beating out Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rays skipper Kevin Cash.

Rays GM Erik Neander was named MLB Executive of the Year in a vote of his peers announced Monday night with Brandon Lowe finishing 3rd place in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss