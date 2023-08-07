CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson’s decision to pick a fight with José Ramírez cost him more than a sore jaw.

Chicago’s shortstop was suspended six games and Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing punches and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.

MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday, along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years.

Anderson and Ramírez also were fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing, and were in their respective lineups Monday night.

Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight as he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers inside the ropes. Anderson connected with a couple punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.

The White Sox said Anderson passed a concussion test.

Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.

In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.

Francona and Clase served their suspensions Monday as the Guardians opened a four-game series with Toronto. Grifol also served his suspension Monday when the White Sox hosted the New York Yankees. Sarbaugh intends to sit on Tuesday.

“When something like that happens, there’s going to be a price to be paid,” said Francona, who expressed gratitude that Michael Hill, MLB vice president of on-field operations, had reached out to him.

Francona didn’t offer opinion on the severity of Ramírez’s penalty.

“My hope is that he always can lower it because he’s such a good player,” Francona said. “I thought they (MLB) seemed to me to be extremely conscientious in what they were doing, at least when I talked to them.

“If you’re the home team or you want your guys to get none, you want them to get 20. That’s probably not the way it’s going to work.”

Losing Ramírez for as much as a series is another challenge for the Guardians, who are trying to stay connected with the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland begins the week 4 1/2 games back.

The White Sox are 23 games under .500 and already planning toward next season after moving some veterans at the trade deadline.

This is Anderson’s third suspension since 2019.

The two-time All-Star was suspended for one game four years ago when his bat flip after a home run against Kansas City led to him being hit with a pitch and triggered a benches-clearing altercation. Last season, Anderson made an obscene gesture toward fans in Cleveland and got a one-game ban.

Anderson told the White Sox he won’t speak to the media until his appeal is heard.

Grifol was asked if Anderson is dealing with deeper frustrations because of how this season has unfolded.

“I don’t think this is something that Timmy had planned or that we wanted to accomplish,” he said. “There was a play at second base, there was a reaction by their player that led to that. It’s a divisional rival. He slid in hard. We put a hard tag and that’s what happened.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider joked that the timing of the suspensions may help his team.

“I don’t hate the fact that Clase is unavailable tonight,” he said, “and I hope I Ramírez begins his suspension tomorrow.”

The dustup began innocently with Ramírez sliding headfirst into second with an RBI double. He slid between Anderson’s legs and seemed upset by a hard tag. Ramírez jumped to his feet and the two exchanged words, with Ramírez pointing in Anderson’s face as second base umpire Malachi Moore tried to step between.

Anderson then dropped his glove and challenged Ramírez by raising his hands and assuming a boxer’s stance. The players threw punches with Ramírez connecting with a blind punch that dropped Anderson on his backside and triggered both teams to join in.

Following the game, Ramírez said he had been upset with Anderson for some previous actions.

“He has been disrespecting the game for a while,” Ramirez said through interpreter Agustin Rivero. “It’s not from yesterday. It’s from before. I even had the chance to tell him during the game, ‘Don’t do this stuff. That’s disrespectful.”

When he got from the punch, Anderson continued to try and get at Ramírez.

He was guided off the field only to return moments later and tried to get at Ramírez before he was physically carried into the dugout by teammate Andrew Vaughn, who wrapped his arms around Anderson.

The White Sox and Guardians completed their season series Sunday and won’t face each other again until 2024.

Freelancers Brian Dulik in Cleveland and Matt Carlson in Chicago contributed.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB