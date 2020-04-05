MLB pitcher Justin Verlander to donate paychecks to coronavirus charities

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Major League Baseball pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, actress and model Kate Upon, are donating to help coronavirus charities.

The MLB will be paying players even while the season is on hold. The couple said they’ll donate that money to help with both the health care and economic sides of the crisis.

“Hey everyone, so just found out that MLB is going to be providing us a paycheck for the next couple of months,” said Verlander. “Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the entire world. There’s so many people that are in need, whether it’s those that are on the front lines battling this disease head on, or someone who’s at home and has lost their job and needs to provide basic necessities such as food and water. So we have decided to donate that paycheck.”

“Yes, we’re going to pick an organization every week who’s doing really good work right now and donate the entire week’s paycheck to that organization,” said Upton. “We’ll also be highlighting the organization that we choose so that everyone can see the amazing work they’re doing right now.”

The couple said they will announced the first organization when they receive the first paycheck.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

