MLB, MLBPA reach agreement to end lockout: reports

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Major League Players Association and Major League Baseball have agreed to a deal ending weeks of labor discussion and will be starting the season soon.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, players can report to spring-training camps as early as Thursday with Opening Day is expected to be April 7 and preserves the 162-game schedule.

Transactions unfreeze upon ratification, which is expected to come as early as today, meaning free agents can sign and trades can occur.

Under a deal reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.

The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

The agreement will allow training camps to open this week in Florida and Arizona, more than three weeks after they were scheduled to on Feb. 16

The Assoicated Press contributed to this report.