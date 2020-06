FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier, top left, relaxes in the dugout with teammates in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto. Major League Baseball’s average salary as opening day approached remained virtually flat at around $4.4 million for the fifth straight season, according to a study of contracts by The Associated Press. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have agreed to a deal to bring baseball back.

The MLBPA made the announcement on Tuesday evening saying that all remaining issues have been resolved and players are reporting to training camps.

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to announce a 60-game season with hopes to start the season from July 23-26 in empty ballparks.

It would be MLB’s shortest since the 1878 National League season.