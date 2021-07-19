MLB game to be called entirely by women for first time

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill (14) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

TAMPA (WFLA) – For the first-time in Major League Baseball history, there will be all women serving as the on-air crew when the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays play against each other on Tuesday.

Melanie Newman, who has served as the Orioles’ radio play-by-play announcer since last year, will do play-by-play calling for the game, while baseball analyst and MLB.com writer Sarah Langs will be the analyst in the booth. Joining them will be Alanna Rizzo, who will do the on-field reporting, and Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner, who will anchor the pregame and post game shows.

The news comes on the heels of Kim Ng being hired as MLB’s first female general manager by the Miami Marlins.

You can watch the game at 7:10 p.m. on Youtube.

