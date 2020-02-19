MLB commissioner apologizes for World Series trophy comment: ‘I made a mistake’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred, apologized on Tuesday after he called the World Series trophy a piece of metal.

In a press conference in front of reporters, the commissioner discussed that when doing multiple interviews over the weekend regarding the Astros’ cheating scandal, he should’ve thought about his comments before dismissing the trophy.

“I had a long day on Sunday. I think I did 45 minutes on camera and then I did the press conference. I have to say I made one mistake, at least, during that long day. That was in an effort to make a rhetorical point, I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way, and I want to apologize for that. There’s no excuse for it. I made a mistake. I was trying to make a point but I should’ve made it in a more effective way. I want to apologize for it,” Manfred said.

The commissioner adds he understands the importance of winning a World Series title and didn’t mean to discredit the trophy in any way.

“I’ve awarded five World Series trophies. There is not greater pleasure in this job than awarding that trophy. I understand what it means, and again, it was a mistake to say what I said,” Manfred said.

Manfred made the comment during an interview with ESPN’s Karl Ravech when explaining why the Houston Astros weren’t stripped of their 2017 World Series title after being found guilty of cheating.

According to ESPN, the MLB announced the discipline for the Astros last month, suspending general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the entire 2020 season while stripping the organization of four draft picks and levying a $5 million fine.

Following the announcement of disciplinary actions, Manfred added the league has no plans to suspend or fine players involved in the cheating scandal.

