Live Now
Hillsborough County officials unanimously approve curfew, stay at home orders

MLB airing 30 classic games digitally on PPD opening day

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms Thursday, filling the schedule for an Opening Day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With its season postponed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The list includes Dave Roberts’ series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and perfect games by Félix Hernández and Mark Buehrle.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"

Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak"

Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow"

Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss