MLB airing 30 classic games digitally on PPD opening day

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms Thursday, filling the schedule for an Opening Day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With its season postponed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The list includes Dave Roberts’ series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and perfect games by Félix Hernández and Mark Buehrle.

