TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Mitchell High School graduate made his National Hockey League debut with the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night.

Nathan Smith, a 21 year old Hudson native, is the first hockey player from the Tampa Bay area to play in the NHL.

The Coyotes lost to the New Jersey Devils 6-2 in Smith’s debut. He spent just over 14 minutes on the ice.

Smith played center for Team USA in the winter Olympics in Beijing in February, where he scored a game-winning goal against Germany.

“Every kid dreams of playing in the Olympics, so it’s kind of a dream come true. It’s kind of hard to wrap up my head around still,” he previously said about being chosen for the team.

After graduating from Mitchell High School, Smith played hockey at Minnesota State University.

“[He] ranked second in the nation in scoring this year and first on the Mavericks in scoring with 19-31–50 on the season,” according to an article on Smith’s NHL debut by the university.

He was selected in the third round, 91st overall, by the Winnipeg Jets, in the 2018 NHL entry draft.