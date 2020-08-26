Milwaukee Brewers postpone baseball game amid player protest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — The Milwaukee Brewers decided to follow their NBA neighbors and sit out Wednesday night’s game amid ongoing protests following Jacob Blake’s shooting.
The Brewers were scheduled to play the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday night.
According to Wall Street Journal’s Jared Diamond, the Reds also agreed not to play the game, so there will not be a forfeit.
This comes on the heels of the NBA postponing all of their Wednesday night playoff games. NBA players will meet at 8 p.m. tonight to discuss the future of the playoffs in the Orlando ‘bubble.’
