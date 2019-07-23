Mike Tirico joins WFLA to talk Tokyo 2020

TAMPA (WFLA) – On the one-year countdown to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, the face of NBC Sports, Mike Tirico chatted with WFLA’s Annie Sabo.

Tirico will be hosting his 2nd Olympics. He says the individual stories of perseverance make the games so much fun to cover and looks forward to seeing a pair of athletes build on their success from Rio: Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles.

To localize the Olympics, Tirico mentioned track star Noah Lyles.

Lyles is from Gainesville and has a great chance for the “fastest man alive” title. Tirico went as far as to compare Lyles to Jamaican Track Legend, Usain Bolt.

Team USA finished fourth with 23 medals, including 9 gold in Pyeongchang. Over 300 gold medals will be up for grabs in Tokyo, a chance for the red white and blue to shatter expectations!