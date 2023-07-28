A live-streaming shopping app is affording sports fans with the opportunity of a lifetime by selling a car previously owned by His Airness for just $23.

Fans are often priced out of the opportunity to own unique forms of sports memorabilia due to the enormous amounts of money they sell for.

Well, that will not be an issue if you are looking to acquire a car previously owned by arguably the best player in NBA history.

On Thursday, CBS Sports reported that Michael Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser will be auctioned off with a shocking sticker price of only $23—paying homage to Jordan’s famous jersey number.

According to the social marketplace Whatnot, who will be hosting the sale, the estimated value of the car is $120,000. The livestream shopping platform is sure to attract attention later this week (July 26-30) at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago.

Those interested in the car have been instructed to join a drop on the Whatnot app.

Don’t adjust your TVs folks, you heard it right…$23! 🤯



Buckle-up, we’re headed to the @nsccshow in the ultimate 1 of 1, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser previously owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan, and it can be yours for the low price of $23!



Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/oFbzGt3WYI — Whatnot (@Whatnot) July 24, 2023

In Sept. of 2022, Jordan’s The Last Dance jersey from the 1998 NBA finals sold for $10.1 million at the auction house Sotheby’s.

The car has reportedly previously been listed on auction sites. However, there’s been a lack of interest at high prices, and potential sales have fallen apart at the last minute due to financial issues on behalf of potential buyers.

But after this week, it appears one lucky fan will have the chance to take home the massive prize.