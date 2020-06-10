Michael Jordan and ‘Catch 23’ crew reel in 442-pound blue marlin

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – Michael Jordan and the rest of the crew on his “Catch 23” boat landed a blue marlin weighing over 440 pounds during the second day of a North Carolina fishing tournament Tuesday.

The basketball legend is competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, one of the premier fishing events in the nation.

Video shows Jordan walking onto the deck of the Catch 23 with a cigar in his mouth as the crowd cheers, then posing with crew members next to their hoisted marlin, which weighed in at 442.3.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been back in Morehead City,” Jordan said in video posted to The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Facebook page. “It’s only about 100 miles from Wilmington, and it’s always great for me to be able to come back. I’m happy to be back. Thank you for inviting me.”

Jordan and Catch 23 caught the fifth-largest marlin so far, but money from the $3.3 million total purse is reserved for the top three. The six-time NBA champion, who said he hopes to catch a “little bit bigger fish,” has two more days to crack the leaderboard.

The crew currently in first place, “Predator,” caught a marlin weighing 494.2 pounds.

LATEST STORIES: