Miami Marlins season postponed until Sunday amid COVID-19 outbreak

Miami Marlins’ manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

(WFLA) – The Miami Marlins’ season has been postponed by Major League Baseball through Sunday, just after three games amid the teams’ outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

MLB made the announcement in an official statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball operations for a resumption early next week,” the statement reads.

The remainder of the home-and-home series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees has been postponed as well.

The Yankees will play the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in Thursday, “in order to create more scheduling flexibility later in the season,” according to MLB.

Additional rescheduled will be announced by the league later this week.

On Sunday, the Marlins delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about the outbreak within the team.

The Marlin’s home opener and a Yankees-Phillies match-up were postponed Monday after 11 of 33 players traveling with the Marlins tested positive for the virus.

According to the New York Post, players for the Washington Nationals decided they did not want to travel to Miami to begin a three game series, which was slated to begin Monday.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports four more players within the team tested positive on Tuesday.

In its official statement, MLB confirmed in over 6,400 tests conducted since July 24, there have been no new positive cases of the virus in on-field personnel from any of the other 29 teams.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: