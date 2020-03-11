Miami FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies: Sunshine State rivalry reborn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rowdies stepped onto the practice field in Tampa on Wednesday morning to prepare for their second game of the season. They will travel to Miami to take on Miami FC on Friday.

The two teams will face off on the field for the first time since 2016. They found themselves in different leagues for the past three seasons but, with the Miami FC joining the USL Championship this year, the Sunshine State rivalry is reborn.

The Rowdies are looking to add another win to their record. They beat the New York Red Bulls II in their first game of the season.

Miami FC lost to Saint Louis FC in their USL Championship debut.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS: