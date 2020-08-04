McCoy on Tom Brady in Tampa: ‘How do you beat that?’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “I mean, come on, I am in Tampa, nice weather, and I am playing with Tom Brady. How do you beat that?”

The newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LeSean McCoy, asks a difficult question. How does a player in the final stages of his career pass on joining a talented team led by, arguably, the most talented quarterback in the NFL ? Oh, the weather, although it can be toasty in the middle of those sunny summer days, is usually pretty fantastic too.

He does not pass on it. McCoy did not pass on it.

“I had a couple teams reach out and, no disrespect to them, but they were not the right fit,” explained the 32-year-old running back. “I want to win.”

He clearly feels he can win with the Buccaneers.

“I want to be a part of it,” he said. “It is a good mixture of leadership with age and also with youth and talent.”

McCoy, who is entering his 12th season in the league, has already noticed the youth and the inexperience at the running back position. He expressed his willingness to help the younger players develop this year.

“I want to have a big impact in any way I can,” he said. “But I also want to go out there and contribute and show my worth.”

The competitive spirit of McCoy is unwavering. He said it’s why is he eager to continue to play the game he has been playing since he was age 5.

“I think since I have been like a little kid, man, I like to compete and, when someone says you cannot do something or asks you if you can do something, it makes me want to go,” said McCoy.

He flashed that fire on the field on Tuesday morning catching passes from the man he called “the general.”

“I have scrimmaged Tom in the past and we are pretty cool,” McCoy said. “But to actually see him work, he is like a general leading the troops. At the end of the day, we are all playing for one goal and that is to win a Super Bowl.”

He only signed with the Buccaneers hours ago and, like the rest of his teammates, he is not shying away from using those two words, “Super Bowl.”

Welcome to Tampa, McCoy. Welcome to Tampa.

