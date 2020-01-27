Mavericks pay tribute to Bryant by retiring 24

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant reacts as the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 103-98 in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals Sunday, June 15, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP) – The Dallas Mavericks are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant by permanently retiring his number 24.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban said.

Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

To all of my friends, thank you. Each of you have shared part of yourself with me and made my life better. I have tried to do the same. If you were here I would hug you like I just hugged my family. It hurts that it takes a tragedy to remind us of our mortality.#hugyourfriends — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Cuban’s tribute was one of several around the NBA as players, coaches and fans were stunned by the news of Bryant’s death.

In the Memphis-Phoenix game Sunday, the Grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately took a 24-second clock violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the backcourt for an 8-second violation – the 24 and 8 seconds representing Bryant’s two numbers during his NBA career.

