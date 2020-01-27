Breaking News
Reports: Kobe Bryant among 9 dead in LA helicopter crash

Mavericks pay tribute to Bryant by retiring 24

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant reacts as the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 103-98 in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals Sunday, June 15, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP) – The Dallas Mavericks are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant by permanently retiring his number 24.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban said.

Cuban’s tribute was one of several around the NBA as players, coaches and fans were stunned by the news of Bryant’s death.

In the Memphis-Phoenix game Sunday, the Grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately took a 24-second clock violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the backcourt for an 8-second violation – the 24 and 8 seconds representing Bryant’s two numbers during his NBA career.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gasparilla arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla arrests"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Family float

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family float"

Gaspy vendor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaspy vendor"

Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools"

Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla"

Gasparilla Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Safety"

Web Extra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss