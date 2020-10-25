MasterCraft Pro wraps up 2020 waterski season

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – In the final event of the 2020 season, many of the top skiers in the world competed in the MasterCraft Pro at Action Water Sports. The two-day event ended-up having some of the closest and best finishes of the year, with the elite athletes skiing behind the brand new 2021 MasterCraft ProStar.

The women’s slalom finals were the first to finish Saturday afternoon, where Regina Jaquess beat-out Elizabeth Montavon and Manon Costard, who rounded out the podium. Jaquess won with 3 at 10.75 (39′ off), while Montavon turned in 2.5 at 10.75, and Costard had 2 at 10.75. Earlier in the day in the second round, Costard set a European women’s slalom record with 1.5 at 10.25 (41″ off). That run earned her the “Moment of the Day” honors afterward. Montavon was named the “Skier of the Day” with her first podium finish.

In the men’s slalom finals, three skiers tied for the lead with 5 and 10.25 (41′ off), forcing a run-off and thrilling finish between Nate Smith, Thomas Degasperi, and Freddie Winter. Smith, who went first, cruised through 10.25 and moved on to 9.75, where he set the bar at 1 at 43′ off. Degasperi went next, turning in 3 at 10.25 to put him behind Smith. Winter went last, getting 5 at 10.25 — good enough to slide him into the second-place spot behind Smith, who won with 1 at 9.75.

Finally, in the men’s jump event, Freddy Krueger went last, needing to beat Jack Critchley’s distance of 231 feet to win. On Krueger’s second jump, he soared to 232– just enough to pass Critchley for the win. Taylor Garcia finished third with a jump of 229 feet.

