Man impersonates Patriots player to sell 3 Tom Brady Super Bowl rings

TAMPA (WFLA) – A New Jersey man admitted to selling three “family and friends” New England Patriots Super Bowl rings engraved with quarterback Tom Brady’s name that he obtained by impersonating another player, according to court documents filed Monday.

Scott Spina, 24, agreed to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the Department of Justice, the scheme allowed Spina to purchase three Super Bowl rings engraved with the name “Brady” on them and offer them for sale with the false claim that Tom Brady had given the rings to relatives.

One of the rings Spina obtained fraudulently was later sold at auction for more than $300,000, federal prosecutors said.

The scheme began in 2017, when Spina purchased a Super Bowl LI ring awarded to a Patriots player. Spina met with the unnamed player and handed over a bad check in exchange for the ring, according to federal court filings.

When Spina obtained the player’s ring, he also received the information that allowed the former player to purchase Super Bowl rings for family and friends that are slightly smaller than the player rings.

Posing as the player, Spina told a representative for the ring company that he wanted to order family versions of the Super Bowl keepsake for Brady’s baby. The family versions are slightly smaller than the players’ rings but are otherwise very similar.

Prosecutors say Spina then sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000.

“The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady. Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit,” the documents stated.

Spina will face a statutory maximum penalty of 92 years in federal prison, but the actual sentence will likely be substantially less once a federal judge considers the United States Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.