Major League Soccer postpones season in response to coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major League Soccer is the latest sports organization that has decided to postpone its season.
Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Wahl first broke the news Thursday morning, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
“MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus,” he wrote.
The league later confirmed in a statement that the season would be suspended for 30 days.
“At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events,” the statement reads.
The decision comes less than 24 hours after the NBA announced it would suspend its season. The NHL is expected to make a decision on the future of its season by Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:
- Coronavirus in Florida: DeSantis suspends all official travel for state employees
- Coronavirus concerns: American, ACC, Big Ten, and more cancel conference tournaments
- Coronavirus outbreak: Valspar Championship to be played without spectators in Palm Harbor
- Coronavirus in Florida: 3 new cases announced Thursday, 29 in total
- Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations