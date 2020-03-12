Major League Soccer postpones season in response to coronavirus

In this May 31, 2017, file photo, storm clouds gather before an MLS soccer game between D.C. United and Orlando City SC at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major League Soccer is the latest sports organization that has decided to postpone its season.

Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Wahl first broke the news Thursday morning, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

“MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus,” he wrote.

The league later confirmed in a statement that the season would be suspended for 30 days.

“At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events,” the statement reads.

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

The decision comes less than 24 hours after the NBA announced it would suspend its season. The NHL is expected to make a decision on the future of its season by Thursday afternoon.

