Line judge Maia Chaka stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Maia Chaka made history on Sunday, becoming the first black woman to officiate an NFL game.

Chaka worked as a line judge for the Jets-Panthers game.

Chaka said on the official NFL Instagram post before the game that “it’s a privilege that I’ve been chosen to represent women and women of color in the most popular sport in America.”

She is just the third on-field female NFL official, joining Sarah Thomas and Shannon Eastin.