Magic co-founder wants to bring MLB team to Orlando, but it won’t be the Rays

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams said Wednesday that Orlando is officially in the market for a Major League Baseball team.

A campaign to bring an MLB team to Orlando was announced during a news conference by the man who brought the Magic to town.



“The next step is to try and become a Major League Baseball city.”

Williams said it is imperative to find out how badly Central Florida wants to be an MLB town.

Who owns the team and where they would play is all secondary to support of community.

Williams also announced that the nickname for the potential MLB team will the Orlando Dreamers.

Williams is asking people to show their support and indicate their interest in a season ticket plan by visiting a website he established. Those who show early interest will get ticket information before it goes public, Williams said.

When asked why Major League Baseball may consider another Florida team despite low attendance in St. Petersburg and Miami, Williams said he believes this market is different.

Williams on why pursuing an expansion team instead of the #Rays –



“Rays have 8 years left on their lease. They’ve said they’re exploring a radical plan to play in two cities… our job with this package is to make it so attractive, so luscious people say we’ve got to get there”

“Baseball went elsewhere twice. I’ll say this as sweetly as I can. Baseball hasn’t worked in either city. I’m convinced this market is different.”

Williams said they won’t look at potential spots for a ballpark until the community responds. If Central Florida wants a team, then they will look into a location, a process that Williams said takes at least four years.

