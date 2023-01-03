TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – During the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game Monday night, Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured after he tackled Bengals’ wide receiver, Tee Higgins.

After the tackle, he stood up, then fell backward. A few seconds later, his arms fell to the ground at his sides.

According to reports, medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes, and first responders administered an automated external defibrillator (AED) before he was taken to UC Medical Center with a police escort. The game was later postponed, then suspended. It is unclear when the pivotal game will be made up.

Following Monday’s incident, here are some mid-game medical events that also either postponed or suspended the games in which they occurred.

Christian Eriksen

According to CNN, the scene in Cincinnati looked similar to what Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen went through in 2021. During his team’s appearance at the European Championship in June, he collapsed during the 43rd minute of a match against Finland.

It was reported that several medics worked to give him chest compressions while his teammates stood by watching with tear-filled eyes. A defibrillator was also needed to restart his heart.

After around 90 minutes of delay, the game was resumed. Eriksen recovered and played in the World Cup that year.

Keyontae Johnson

During a game in December 2020, Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson was playing in a rivalry matchup game against Florida State when he collapsed.

Johnson had scored an alley-oop dunk with a little over 16 minutes left in the first half. When FSU called a time-out, Johnson went into the huddle with his Florida teammates and when he returned to the court, he collapsed, falling face-first.

The game was delayed but for a short amount of time. Johnson’s teammates were asked twice if they wanted to continue the game and they decided to do so.

According to ESPN, Johnson spent 10 nights in hospitals before returning home just in time to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Although he recovered, he never played for Florida again, except for a ceremonial start on senior day against Kentucky. Johnson has since transferred to Kansas State where he resumed his playing career.

Jay Bouwmeester

On Feb. 11, 2020, St. Louis Blues’ Bouwmeester went into cardiac arrested after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The St. Blues reported that Bouwmeester underwent a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure to bring his heart rhythm back to normal. The game was postponed and Bouwmeester retired 11 months after he collapsed.

Jiri Fischer

During the first period of a Detroit game against Nashville on Nov. 21, 2005, Fischer collapsed on the Red Wings bench. He had a seizure, fell forward and CPR was administered to him.

Fischer told ESPN he thinks his incident was a big eye-opener. “My cardiac arrest wasn’t the first one, but it was certainly the first live one [on TV] in hockey, and that attracted a lot of attention,” the sports outlet wrote.

According to reports, Fischer’s heart stopped and medics couldn’t find a pulse, EMS shocked is heart and were able to get it beating again.

The game was delayed, and then postponed. Fischer never played hockey again.

Chris Pronger

During the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs game on May 10, 1998, St. Blues’ Chris Pronger took a slapshot to the chest.

The puck hit right near his heart, causing him to fall. Pronger got up, took two strides, and collapsed, thecomeback reported. His heart skipped beats from the blow and was unconscious on the ice for about 30 seconds.

Pronger was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and was kept there overnight. After a quick recovery, Pronger was back out on the ice and played in the next game two days later.

Hank Gathers

On March 4, 1990, Loyola Marymount University star senior Hank Gathers collapsed and died during a men’s college basketball tournament game against Portland.

History reported, that Gathers caught an alley-oop pass to dunk the ball. After jogging back to midcourt, he collapsed on the floor.

Although he briefly regained consciousness, he was rushed to the hospital where he later died two hours later. Gathers was 23 when he died.

Less than three months before, Gathers collapsed during another game. Tests revealed that he had an irregular heartbeat. Gathers was given medication for the heartbeat, however, the dosage of the medication was eventually lowered.

Chuck Hughes

On Oct. 24, 1971, Detroit Lions’ wide receiver Chuck Hughes suffered a heart attack late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears.

According to the New York Times, Hughes caught a pass with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Three plays later he collapsed after trotting back to the huddle. The Times reported that the pass reception had been his first of the season.

He was officially pronounced dead 50 minutes after the game. An autopsy revealed that his heart attack was caused by a “massive stoppage in his left coronary artery.”

The game was delayed, but reports vary as to how long, and the final seconds of the game were played. Hughes was 28 when he died.

Bill Masterton

During a game against the Minnesota North Stars and the Oakland Seals on Jan. 13, 1968, North Stars’ center suffered a serious injury.

One of the Seals’ sticks tangled with Masterton’s skates as he slid a pass, he lost balance pitching forward. Masterton didn’t see the other defender who caught him with a “clean check.” ESPN stated that Masterton wasn’t wearing a helmet when the back of his head smacked the ice.

“It sounded like a baseball bat hitting a ball,” teammate André Boudrias told the outlet.

Masterton was carried off on a stretcher and an ambulance rushed him to a hospital seven miles away. His family made the decision to remove his life support almost 30 hours after he hit his head. He died at the age of 29.