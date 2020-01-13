Local talent participating in East-West Shrine Bowl practice at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The interior of Tropicana Field looked different on Monday afternoon. The baseball diamond had been transformed into a football field to showcase an amazing amount of collegiate talent.

The players on the field are members of the East-West Shrine Bowl. They are practicing this week ahead of the game on Saturday.

We are highlighting three of the local players on the team:

  • Mitchell Wilcox, a tight end from the University of South Florida
  • Freddie Swain, a wide receiver from the University of Florida
  • Adrian Killins Junior, a running back from the University of Central Florida

