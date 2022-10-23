TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers are on the road again as they face off against the Carolina Panthers. Following last weeks loss to the Steelers, the Bucs will look to take down their NFC South rival on their own turf.

The Panthers will be without their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for the second week in a row as PJ Walker will get his second straight start. The Panthers will also be without star running back Christian McCaffrey as he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers just days before Sundays match.

Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles stated the team would be changing things around after miscommunication, followed by multiple penalties hurt Tampa Bay against the Steelers. Only time will tell if the changes helped the Buccaneers.

1st Quarter

6:54: Camarda punts 40 yards to the end zone for a touchback.

8:57: Brady passes short left to Ko Kieft for an 18-yard gain.

9:37: Brady launches to Godwin and they get the first down.

11:09: Johnny Hekker punts 62 yards and Buccaneers run it back for 8 yards.

12:45: Panthers’ quarterback PJ Walker is getting his second straight start today and came out the gates firing down field to Terrace Marshall. Tampa Bay challenged the pass competition ruling – and the play was reversed. Pass was incomplete.

12:52: Bucs forced to punt the ball after a few unsuccessful drives.

13:00: Brady throws an incomplete pass to Chris Godwin for no gain.

13:45: Tom Brady launches the ball down field to Mike Evans for what would’ve been an easy touchdown, but it slipped out of Evans hands.

15:00: Panthers’ Eddy Pineiro kicks 65 yards to the end zone for a touchback to start the game.